DBRS downgrades Cenovus after ConocoPhillips deal

CALGARY, Alberta, June 23 Ratings agency DBRS on
Friday downgraded Cenovus Energy Inc, saying the
Canadian oil company's acquisition of ConocoPhillips
assets in March negatively affects its credit and more than
outweighs the benefits of the deal.
DBRS rated Cenovus at BBB, down one notch from BBB (high),
in what the oil company said was its first downgrade following
the deal.
Cenovus' debt-fueled $13.3 billion purchase of
ConocoPhillips' oil sands and natural gas assets in
March sparked a near 50 percent fall in shares.
The company's aim to pay down debt to restore its
once-pristine balance sheet now hinges on selling conventional
oil and gas assets in a market with a shrinking pool of buyers
as oil prices hit 10-month lows around $42 a barrel.
Fund managers have said those efforts face a rocky road
ahead.
DBRS said the trend for the company is negative with Cenovus
facing execution risk and uncertainty in its planned asset
dispositions and ability to sufficiently reduce financial
leverage.
Cenovus spokesman Brett Harris said in a statement the lower
rating is still of "investment grade," on par with assessments
by Standard & Poor's and Fitch, which have not downgraded
Cenovus.
"DBRS noted that the revision in their outlook partially
reflects the overall current weak pricing environment," he said.
"DBRS also noted that it would consider changing the trend
to stable if we complete our asset sales at or above the
midpoint of our targeted range and we’re able to reduce debt."
Cenovus has said it would sell up to C$5 billion ($3.8
billion) of energy assets, an effort that fund managers have
said is complicated by the surprise departure of Chief Executive
Brian Ferguson, announced on Tuesday.
($1 = 1.3337 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Ethan Lou; Editing by Bill Trott)