CORRECTED-Canada's Cenovus facing tough market for critical asset sales

(Corrects 10th paragraph to say Shell has cut back operations
in Canada, not pulling out)
By Nia Williams
CALGARY, Alberta, June 21 Cenovus Energy Inc's
efforts to sell C$5 billion ($3.8 billion) of energy
assets, already facing a rocky road because weak oil prices are
depressing the appetite for deals, has become complicated by the
surprise departure of its chief executive officer, fund managers
said.
Brian Ferguson's announcement on Tuesday that he will step
down as CEO in October is the latest sign of tumult within
Canada's oil sands industry, which has seen international oil
majors dump $22.5 billion in assets this year alone.
It follows Cenovus' unpopular, debt-fueled $13.3 billion
purchase of ConocoPhillips' oil sands and natural gas
assets in March, which sparked a near 50 percent fall in Cenovus
shares.
Cenovus' aim to pay down debt to restore its once-pristine
balance sheet now hinges on selling conventional oil and gas
assets in a market with a shrinking pool of buyers as oil prices
hit 10-month lows around $42 a barrel.
"Everybody knows they are selling and that they have a weak
hand. (The divestitures) are not impossible and they have good
assets, but it's challenging," said John Stephenson, president
of Stephenson & Co Capital Management. He said Cenovus needs to
repair its balance sheet and find a credible CEO replacement to
look attractive again.
His fund has sold around 85 percent of its Cenovus holding
since the ConocoPhillips deal.
Drilling for oil and gas in western Canada is relatively
expensive compared with other parts of the world, making these
assets less appealing.
Fierce opposition to new crude oil export pipelines like
Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain expansion project and
stricter environmental regulations than in the United States are
also likely to be of concern to potential buyers.
Cenovus should be able to achieve at least the low end of
its divestiture target, said Ryan Bushell, portfolio manager at
Leon Frazer & Associates Inc, which is a shareholder. But doing
so would depend on commodity prices and finding buyers with a
positive long-term view on the oil market, he added.
The pool of potential buyers is limited. Global majors like
Royal Dutch Shell have already cut back operations in
Canada, and large domestic firms like Canadian Natural Resources
Ltd are digesting sizeable acquisitions.
Small and medium-sized companies whose share prices have
taken a battering from more than two years of depressed oil
prices are likely to struggle to raise the equity to fund
acquisitions, analysts said.
"Many shareholders will be wanting management to be prudent
and not issue equity at such depressed levels, which will
naturally take buyers out of the bidding process," said Jeremy
McCrea, an analyst with Raymond James.
Mid-sized conventional producers Painted Pony Energy Ltd
and Cardinal Energy Ltd issued equity to fund
acquisitions this year, and saw their share prices slump as a
result.
For Cenovus shareholders, who are sitting on about a C$10
billion paper loss, ConocoPhillips' impending sale of its 20
percent stake in the company is another factor to weigh on the
stock on top of the current challenges.
Ratings agencies DBRS is currently reviewing Cenovus' credit
rating, spokesman Scott Anderson said. DBRS placed Cenovus,
which it rates BBB, under review with negative implications
after the ConocoPhillips deal and said a rating downgrade is
likely depending on proceeds from asset sales.
($1 = 1.3337 Canadian dollars)
(Additional reporting by Ethan Lou; Editing by Leslie Adler)