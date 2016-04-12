Cenovus cuts nearly 250 workers as oil sector job losses mount

| CALGARY, Alberta, April 12
said it let go nearly 250 employees on Tuesday as part
of a previously announced restructuring, a spokesman said,
adding to the tens of thousands of energy industry workers laid
off in Canada since oil prices crashed.
The cuts at the oil and gas producer are part of the 440
layoffs outlined by Cenovus earlier this year, when it reported
quarterly losses and said it would slash its dividend and 2016
capital budget.
Spokesman Brett Harris said 190 contractors lost their jobs
earlier this year and with Tuesday's cuts the bulk of the
planned layoffs were now complete. The few remaining affected
employees have been informed but will remain at the company a
little longer to complete work, Harris said.
In total, Cenovus's headcount is about 31 percent lower than
it was at the end of 2014, with around 3,600 employees
remaining.
Harris said at present there were no further plans for
layoffs this year.
"At this point that's all we have planned for the year but
it really will depend on what happens with the economy and the
price of oil," he said.
Canadian oil sands producers such as Cenovus have some of
the highest project breakeven costs globally and have been hard
hit by the 65 percent drop in oil prices since June 2014.
The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers estimates
oil and gas investment has dropped 62 percent to C$31 billion
($24.28 billion) in two years and including indirect jobs more
than 110,000 people across the country have been laid off since
the start of the downturn.
($1 = 1.2769 Canadian dollars)