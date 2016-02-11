Cenovus Energy reports bigger loss; cuts dividend

BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase's independent members of board approve James Dimon's compensation for 2016
* JPMorgan Chase & Co - Independent members of board of directors approved James Dimon's total compensation for 2016, in amount of $28 million
Feb 11 Canadian oil producer Cenovus Energy Inc reported a bigger quarterly loss and also cut its dividend and 2016 capital spending budget amid a prolonged slump in oil prices.
Cenovus's net loss widened to C$641 million ($458.4 million), or 77 Canadian cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from C$472 million, or 62 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
The company cut its 2016 capital spending by C$200-C$300 million to C$1.2-C$1.3 billion. ($1 = C$1.40) (Reporting by Nia Williams in Calgary and Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
Jan 19 Wells Fargo & Co, the third-largest U.S. bank by assets, said on Thursday it would merge its international business with its wholesale banking unit that serves corporate clients.
