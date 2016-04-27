Cenovus Energy posts smaller loss on foreign exchange gain

April 27 Canadian oil producer Cenovus Energy
Inc reported a smaller quarterly loss, helped
mainly by foreign exchange gains.
Net loss narrowed to C$118 million ($94 million), or 14
Canadian cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31,
from a loss of C$668 million, or 86 Canadian cents per share, a
year earlier.
The company recorded foreign-exchange gains of C$403 million
in the latest quarter, compared with forex losses of C$515
million a year ago.
Revenue fell 28.3 pct to C$2.25 billion.
($1 = C$1.26)
(Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)