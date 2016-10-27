Canadian oil producer Cenovus posts quarterly loss

Oct 27 Canadian oil producer Cenovus Energy Inc reported a quarterly loss, compared with profit in the year-ago period, when it recorded a C$1.9 billion ($1.42 billion) after-tax gain.

The Calgary-based company posted a net loss of C$251 million ($187.79 million), or 30 Canadian cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of C$1.80 billion ($1.35 billion), or C$2.16 per share, a year earlier.

Production fell 1.1 percent to an average of 208,072 barrels of oil per day, while natural gas production fell nearly 8.8 percent. ($1 = 1.3366 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)