Cenovus Energy swings to profit as production rises

Feb 16 Canadian oil company Cenovus Energy Inc swung to a quarterly profit, as production rose and costs fell.

The company reported net earnings of C$91 million ($69.73 million), or 11 Canadian cents per share, in the fourth quarter, compared with a loss of C$641 million, or 77 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Crude oil production rose about 10 percent to 219,551 barrels per day. ($1 = 1.3050 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)