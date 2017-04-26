Cenovus Energy posts quarterly profit

April 26 Canadian oil company Cenovus Energy Inc
reported a quarterly profit, compared with a
year-ago loss, helped by lower operating costs and higher oil
sands production
The company's net profit was C$211 million ($155.54
million), or 25 Canadian cents per share, in the first quarter
ended March 31, compared with a loss of C$118 million, or 14
Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Total oil production rose about 19 percent to 234,914
barrels per day.
($1 = 1.3566 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)