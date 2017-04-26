Cenovus Energy posts quarterly profit

April 26 Canadian oil company Cenovus Energy Inc reported a quarterly profit, compared with a year-ago loss, helped by lower operating costs and higher oil sands production

The company's net profit was C$211 million ($155.54 million), or 25 Canadian cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of C$118 million, or 14 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Total oil production rose about 19 percent to 234,914 barrels per day.

