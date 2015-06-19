Cenovus confirms it is in talks to sell royalty lands

TORONTO, June 19 Cenovus Energy Inc
confirmed on Friday it is in discussions with
another party about the sale of its royalty interest and mineral
fee title lands.
Reuters reported on Thursday that Cenovus, Canada's second
largest independent oil producer, is in exclusive talks to sell
the assets to the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan in a deal that
could fetch roughly C$2.5 billion to C$3 billion.
The assets are privately held oil- and gas-producing parcels
of land not subject to the royalties that producers pay to
governments on publicly owned lands. Instead, producers pay a
government mineral tax, while royalties go to the property
owners.
Cenovus said on Friday there was no assurance any agreement
will result from the discussions, and that it does not intend to
comment again until a decision is reached.
In a note to clients on Friday, following news of the
planned sale, CIBC analyst Arthur Grayfer said that, given the
likely size of the proceeds, Cenovus would have to sell both
third-party and company-owned lands in one large transaction.
(Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)