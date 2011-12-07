UPDATE 2-Cenovus sees higher oil production, boosts spending

* Expects capital budget of C$3.1-C$3.4 bln next year
* Sees 2012 cash flow of C$2.9-C$3.5 billion
* Expects production from Christina Lake project to more
than double
Dec 7 Cenovus Energy Inc,
Canada's No. 2 independent oil company, expects its oil
production to grow 21 percent next year and said it will spend
about 23 percent more to support that growth.
With oil prices staying above $100 a barrel,
Cenovus is targeting average oil production of about 163,000
barrels per day (bbls/d) net in 2012.
The company's production from the Christina Lake oil sands
project in Alberta is expected to more than double as it expands
the operation.
The company expects capital budget of C$3.1-C$3.4 billion
($3.06-$3.36 billion), with a 40 percent increase in total
spending on oil.
"Our strong financial position enables us to meet current
commitments while investing in long-term projects and planning
to grow our dividend," Cenovus Chief Executive Brian Ferguson
said in a statement on Wednesday.
It currently pays out a quarterly dividend of 20 Canadian
cents per share.
Cenovus, which aims to sell C$100-C$150 million worth of
non-core assets next year, said its 2012 cash flow will be
little changed from the C$2.9-C$3.5 billion it expects for this
year.
The company, which has a joint venture partnership with
ConocoPhillips, sees lower operating cash flow from its
refining and natural gas operations, but operating cash flow
from its oil projects will rise due to higher volumes and
prices.
OIL SURGE
Oil production at Christina Lake is expected to average
26,000-29,000 bbls/d net in 2012, the company said.
Christina Lake's newest expansion, Phase C, is expected to
reach full capacity by mid-2012. There are plans for phase D to
begin producing in the fourth quarter of 2012, at least three
months ahead of schedule, Cenovus said.
The next three expansion phases at Foster Creek are now
expected to produce a combined 20,000 bbls/d gross more than
initially planned, the company said.
Cenovus expects its Foster Creek project in Alberta to
eventually reach gross production capacity of 290,000-310,000
bbls/d.
Cenovus shares closed at C$33.07 on Tuesday on the Toronto
Stock Exchange.