Cenovus profit jumps on higher production

BRIEF-North American Palladium sees 2017 production of between 180,000 and 190,000 ounces of palladium
* North American Palladium announces year end 2016 results and 2017 guidance
April 25 Cenovus Energy Inc, Canada's second-largest independent oil producer, reported a nine-fold jump in first-quarter profit on higher production.
Net income rose to C$426 million ($430.98 million), or 56 Canadian cents per share, from C$47 million, or 6 Canadian cents per share, a year ago.
Operating earnings, which exclude most one-time and unusual items, rose to C$340 million, or 45 Canadian cents per share, from C$209 million, or 28 Canadian cents per share, a year ago.
* North American Palladium announces year end 2016 results and 2017 guidance
* Conditionally calls 8-5/8 pct senior secured notes for redemption
* Asia ex-Japan, Nikkei slip after Wall Street's mixed performance