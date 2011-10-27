UDPATE 1-Cenovus moving forward with joint-venture talks

* Ready to start talks on joint venture
* Seeing interest from "substantial companies"
* Talks may extend into new year
CALGARY, Alberta, Oct 27 Cenovus Energy Inc
(CVE.TO) is ready to begin talks with potential joint-venture
partners looking for a piece of the company's oil sands
holdings in northern Alberta, the company's chief executive
said on Thursday.
Cenovus, Canada's No. 2 independent oil exploration and
production company, said in February it wanted a partner to
help speed development of some of its oil sands properties.
Brian Ferguson, the company's chief executive, said the
potential deal would include a stake in its planned Telephone
Lake project, where it plans a 90,000 barrel per day thermal
oil sands project to tap reserves totaling more than 1.3
billion barrels.
"There is lots of interest (from) very qualified parties,
substantial entities, given the world-class scale of the
opportunity here," Ferguson said on a conference call. "Data
rooms have opened, management presentations and discussions
with companies that have qualified to get into the data room
will begin in the next week or so."
Oil sands and shale gas developers in Canada, including
Encana Corp (ECA.TO), Talisman Energy Inc TLM.TO and Statoil
(STL.OL) have already lined up joint-venture partners willing
to contribute the cash needed to develop their vast reserves in
northern Alberta and British Columbia.
Ferguson said Cenovus was not yet willing to limit itself
to a cash deal and asset swaps could be part of the final
transaction.
"We very much keeping an open mind and don't, in any way,
want to stifle any creativity by those folks that are in the
data room," he said.
While the company had expected to announce a deal by
year-end, Ferguson said the deadline could be extended.
"If it takes us a few extra weeks then we'll certainly take
that time to make sure we get it right," he said.
Ferguson's comments came on a call held to discuss
Cenovus's third-quarter earnings, which were released earlier
on Thursday. The company said its net income rose 73 percent to
C$510 million ($515 million) but came up shy of analysts'
expectations. [ID:nL3E7LR1H8]
Cenovus shares were up 13 Canadian cents at C$36.34 at
midday on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
($1=$0.99 Canadian)
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; editing by Peter Galloway)