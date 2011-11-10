REFILE-UPDATE 1-Cenovus confident of Keystone XL approval

(Corrects name of Cenovus spokeswoman in fourth paragraph to Wilkinson from Wilkins.)

CALGARY, Alberta Nov 9 Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE.TO) remains confident that TransCanada Corp's (TRP.TO) controversial Keystone XL oil pipeline will receive U.S. approvals despite potential delays, a spokeswoman for the Canadian oil sands producer said on Wednesday.

Cenovus is among the Canadian oil producers that are supporting the $7 billion Keystone XL line in order to move their oil past the bloated Cushing, Oklahoma, storage hub to the more lucrative U.S. refining market on the Gulf of Mexico.

The company continues to back the line even as the U.S. State Department considers whether it should force TransCanada to reroute part of the pipeline, a move that could delay a go-ahead decision on Keystone XL for up to 18 months. [ID:nN1E7A80VR]

"We expect it to be a lengthy process," said Jessica Wilkinson, a spokeswoman for the company. "We do remain confident it will be approved." (Reporting by Scott Haggett)