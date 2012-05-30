UPDATE 2-Cenovus plans new technology at oil sands project

* Narrows Lake to eventually produce 130,000 bpd
* Plans first large-scale use of solvent process
* First production expected in 2017
CALGARY, Alberta, May 30 Cenovus Energy Inc
said on Wednesday it won regulatory approval for its
third major steam-driven oil sands project, a joint-venture
development in which it will test new production technology
aimed at getting more tar-like oil out of the ground.
Cenovus said it plans to start groundwork on the first
45,000 barrel-a-day phase of the Narrows Lake project in
northeastern Alberta in the autumn. First production is expected
by 2017 and eventual output could climb to 130,000 bpd.
Its partner is ConocoPhillips, which also has 50
percent interests in Cenovus's other two Alberta oil sands
projects, Foster Creek and Christina Lake. Those two
developments produce a combined 178,000 bpd.
Unlike the oil sands mining done by companies such as
Syncrude Canada Ltd and Suncor Energy Inc, Cenovus
employs steam-assisted gravity drainage with its projects. That
involves injecting steam into the earth to loosen up the
tar-like bitumen so it can be pumped to the surface in wells.
At Narrows Lake, it plans to be the first to use a solvent
aided process, or SAP, on a commercial scale. With SAP, butane
is added to the steam in efforts to boost the amount of oil
recovered by as much as 15 percent while cutting the amount of
steam needed, the company said.
Cenovus spokeswoman Rhona DelFrari said the company did not
have an overall capital cost for the venture, but it expects the
new process to increase the outlay by 10 percent to 15 percent
above Foster Creek or Christina Lake.
At those two developments, costs of adding production are
C$22,500-C$25,000 ($21,900-$24,300) per barrel a day of
production, DelFrari said.
Cenovus and ConocoPhillips expect to sanction the
development by the end of this year. Once that occurs, Cenovus
expects to move some of the 888 million barrels of "economic
contingent resources" to its books as proved reserves for
year-end 2012, it said.
Cenovus shares closed down C$1.01, or 3 percent, at C$32.10
on the Toronto Stock Exchange, on a day in which the TSX oil
group skidded 4 percent. It announced the regulatory approval
for Narrows Lake after the market closed.