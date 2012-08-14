版本:
New Issue-Cenovus Energy sells $1.25 bln notes in 2 parts

Aug 14 Cenovus Energy Inc on Tuesday
sold $1.25 billion of notes in two parts, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service. 
    Barclays, Deutsche Bank and RBS were the active joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.
 
BORROWER: CENOVUS ENERGY INC 

TRANCHE 1
AMT $500 MLN    COUPON 3 PCT       MATURITY     8/15/2022
TYPE NTS        ISS PRICE 99.129   FIRST PAY    2/15/2013
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD 3.102 PCT    SETTLEMENT   8/17/2012   
S&P BBB-PLUS    SPREAD 137.5 BPS   PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS
    
TRANCHE 2
AMT $750 MLN    COUPON 4.45 PCT    MATURITY     9/15/2042
TYPE NTS        ISS PRICE 99.782   FIRST PAY    3/15/2013
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD 4.463 PCT    SETTLEMENT   8/17/2012   
S&P BBB-PLUS    SPREAD 165 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS

