New Issue-Cenovus Energy sells $1.25 bln notes in 2 parts

Aug 14 Cenovus Energy Inc on Tuesday sold $1.25 billion of notes in two parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Barclays, Deutsche Bank and RBS were the active joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: CENOVUS ENERGY INC TRANCHE 1 AMT $500 MLN COUPON 3 PCT MATURITY 8/15/2022 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.129 FIRST PAY 2/15/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 3.102 PCT SETTLEMENT 8/17/2012 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD 137.5 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $750 MLN COUPON 4.45 PCT MATURITY 9/15/2042 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.782 FIRST PAY 3/15/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 4.463 PCT SETTLEMENT 8/17/2012 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD 165 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS