UPDATE 1-Cenovus sees slight delay in refinery project

Three contractors killed in explosion at Louisiana paper mill
Feb 8 Packaging Corp of America said an explosion at its DeRidder, Louisiana, paper mill resulted in the death of three contract workers on Tuesday.
CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 8 A project to dramatically boost the capacity of an Illinois refinery to process heavy Canadian crude is slightly delayed, but still expected to be completed in the fourth quarter, Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE.TO), one of its owners, said on Thursday.
"Overall (it is) pretty much on budget, a little bit behind schedule, but we're very excited about the timing of this overall start-up," John Brannan, Cenovus's chief operating officer, told an investor conference.
Cenovus and 50-50 partner ConocoPhillips (COP.N) are adding equipment allowing them to process 130,000 barrels a day more heavy crude at the Wood River refinery. It will lift the capacity for those grades to 240,000 bpd.
Brannan said the partners are expected to have spent $3.7 billion on the project by the end of this year, up from an initial budget of $3.6 billion. (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by Peter Galloway)
* The Dixie Group announces dixie Residential executive vice president Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Feb 8 The Brazilian government will send a bill to Congress proposing a fine on homebuyers who cancel the purchase of a property be limited to 10 percent of the value of the house, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.