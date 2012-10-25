Cenovus operating profit rises on higher production

Oct 25 Cenovus Energy Inc, Canada's No. 2 independent oil producer, reported a 43 percent rise in third-quarter operating profit on higher production.

Operating earnings, which exclude most one-time and unusual items, rose to C$432 million ($435.6 million), or 57 Canadian cents per share, from C$303 million, or 40 Canadian cents, a year earlier.

Net income fell to C$289 million, or 38 Canadian cents per share, from C$510 million, or 67 Canadian cents per share.