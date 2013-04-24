Cenovus operating profit rises as refining margins improve

BRIEF-IMF Bentham Ltd announces Australian funding agreement
* proposes to fund on a conditional basis claims of certain current and former shareholders of Woolworths Limited (woolworths) against Woolworths.
April 24 Cenovus Energy Inc, Canada's second-largest independent oil producer, reported a higher first-quarter operating profit as margins at its U.S. refineries improved.
The company's operating income, which excludes most one-time and unusual items, rose to C$391 million, or 52 Canadian cents per share, from C$340 million, or 45 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
* proposes to fund on a conditional basis claims of certain current and former shareholders of Woolworths Limited (woolworths) against Woolworths.
* Seventy Seven Energy extends deadline for warrant exercises
April 11 Buffett-backed Private Equity Firm 3G Capital Weighing Bid For Panera Bread - NY Post, citing sources Source text : http://nyp.st/2p0VVNJ