2013年 4月 24日

Cenovus operating profit rises as refining margins improve

April 24 Cenovus Energy Inc, Canada's second-largest independent oil producer, reported a higher first-quarter operating profit as margins at its U.S. refineries improved.

The company's operating income, which excludes most one-time and unusual items, rose to C$391 million, or 52 Canadian cents per share, from C$340 million, or 45 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
