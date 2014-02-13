Canada's Cenovus posts smaller loss as oil sands production rises

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar under pressure after soft U.S. data
* Soft U.S. retail sales and CPI dent optimism on U.S. economy
Feb 13 Canadian oil and gas producer Cenovus Energy Inc reported a smaller fourth-quarter net loss, helped by higher production at its Christina Lake oil sands project in northern Alberta.
The company's net loss narrowed to C$58 million, or 8 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31 from C$117 million, or 15 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Operating profit, which excludes most one-time items, was C$212 million, or 28 Canadian cents per share, compared with a loss of C$188 million, or 25 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Cenovus's production at Christina Lake rose 13 percent to almost 114,000 net barrels per day in the fourth quarter.
* Soft U.S. retail sales and CPI dent optimism on U.S. economy
TOKYO, April 17 Japanese stocks eked out small gains in thin and choppy trade on Monday, with retail investors hunting for small-to-mid cap stocks in the absence of foreign investors due to the Easter holiday.
* Genentech announces positive interim results for Emicizumab in phase III study of children with Hemophilia A