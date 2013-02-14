Cenovus reports fourth-quarter loss on impairment charge

Feb 14 Cenovus Energy Inc, a Canadian oil sands producer, reported a loss for the fourth-quarter mainly on an impairment charge related to its natural gas assets.

Net loss was C$118 million ($117.7 million), or 16 Canadian cents per share, compared with a net profit of C$266 million, or 35 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Operating loss, which exclude most one-time and unusual items, was C$189 million, or 25 Canadian cents per share.

The company recorded a C$393 million non-cash goodwill impairment in the quarter.