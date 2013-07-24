Cenovus Energy second-qtr profit falls 54 percent

July 24 Canadian oil producer Cenovus Energy Inc said on Wednesday its second-quarter profit fell over 54 percent.

The company, best known for its Foster Creek and Christina Lake oil sands projects in northern Alberta, said net income in the quarter fell to C$179 million ($173.9 million), or 24 Canadian cents per share, from C$396 million, or 52 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter of 2012.