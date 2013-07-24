版本:
Cenovus plans maintenance at Foster Creek oil sands project

CALGARY, Alberta, July 24 Cenovus Energy Inc , Canada's No. 2 independent oil company, said on Wednesday it has scheduled a maintenance shutdown at its 110,000 barrel per day Foster Creek oil sands project beginning in late September.

The company said the shutdown will reduce its expected third-quarter output by 5,000 barrels per day and fourth-quarter production by 2,000 bpd.
