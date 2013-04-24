Cenovus to defer Foster Creek maintenance work

CALGARY, Alberta, April 24 Cenovus Energy Inc said on Wednesday it will defer a planned maintenance turnaround at its 110,000 barrel per day Foster Creek oil sands project in northern Alberta.

The company said it decided to defer the turnaround in order to optimize the work. It has yet to decide when to reschedule the shutdown.

Cenovus operates the project, which is co-owned by ConocoPhillips.