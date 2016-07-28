Canadian oil producer Cenovus posts quarterly loss

July 28 Canadian oil producer Cenovus Energy Inc posted a quarterly loss, compared with a year-ago profit, hurt by a slump in oil prices that has now lasted two years.

Cenovus posted a net loss of C$267 million ($203 million), or 32 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a profit of C$126 million, or 15 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

