Canadian oil producer Cenovus posts quarterly loss

BRIEF-Progress reports 2016 fiscal fourth quarter and year end results
* Progress reports 2016 fiscal fourth quarter and year end results
July 28 Canadian oil producer Cenovus Energy Inc posted a quarterly loss, compared with a year-ago profit, hurt by a slump in oil prices that has now lasted two years.
Cenovus posted a net loss of C$267 million ($203 million), or 32 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a profit of C$126 million, or 15 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
($1 = 1.32 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Progress reports 2016 fiscal fourth quarter and year end results
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook