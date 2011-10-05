UPDATE 1-Centaurus Capital buys 2.6 pct of Zarlink shares

* Says acquired about 3.2 million Zarlink shares
* Now controls about 8 pct of Zarlink stock
Oct 5 Centaurus Capital LP said it has acquired
about 2.6 percent of Zarlink Semiconductor Inc taking
its stake in the Canadian company to about 8 percent.
Centaurus said it bought about 3.2 million shares of Zarlink
since Sept. 30 through its funds. It now controls about 9.9
million Zarlink shares.
Centaurus began buying Zarlink's shares after
California-based Microsemi Corp made a hostile bid for
the specialty chipmaker in July to bolster its medical
technology product portfolio.
On Sept. 22, Microsemi reached a friendly agreement to buy
Zarlink in a deal worth about $632 million, ending two months of
wrangling between the two companies.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by
Roshni Menon)