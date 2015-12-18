UPDATE 1-Centene raises 2015 profit view

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, dollar slip as Trump caution outweighs China GDP
* Euro strengthens as markets make peace with Draghi statement
(Adds details on 2016 forecast)
Dec 18 Centene Corp raised its 2015 profit forecast and reaffirmed its guidance for revenue, ahead of completing its $6.3 billion acquisition of smaller health insurer Health Net Inc.
The company said it now expected a 2015 profit of $2.90-$2.94 per share, excluding costs related to the acquisition, above its earlier forecast of $2.74-$2.82 per share.
St. Louis, Missouri-based Centene still expects premium and service revenues of $21.0 billion to $21.3 billion. The company will also host an investor meeting on Friday morning to discuss its forecast.
Centene struck a deal to buy Health Net in July in the midst of an unprecedented flurry of healthcare deals that saw various parts of the industry consolidate. The company expects the deal to be completed in February.
The company also forecast 2016 revenue of $41.2-$42.0 billion, and an adjusted profit of $4.10-$4.40 per share. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr and Shounak Dasgupta)
* Euro strengthens as markets make peace with Draghi statement
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, Jan 19 David Nason, a General Electric executive and former Treasury Department official, is the front runner to become the Federal Reserve's top Wall Street regulator under President-elect Donald Trump, sources familiar with the screening said on Thursday.
* Hercules Capital prices $200.0 million of convertible senior notes upsized from $150.0 million