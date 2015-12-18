UPDATE 1-Centene raises 2015 profit view

(Adds details on 2016 forecast)

Dec 18 Centene Corp raised its 2015 profit forecast and reaffirmed its guidance for revenue, ahead of completing its $6.3 billion acquisition of smaller health insurer Health Net Inc.

The company said it now expected a 2015 profit of $2.90-$2.94 per share, excluding costs related to the acquisition, above its earlier forecast of $2.74-$2.82 per share.

St. Louis, Missouri-based Centene still expects premium and service revenues of $21.0 billion to $21.3 billion. The company will also host an investor meeting on Friday morning to discuss its forecast.

Centene struck a deal to buy Health Net in July in the midst of an unprecedented flurry of healthcare deals that saw various parts of the industry consolidate. The company expects the deal to be completed in February.

The company also forecast 2016 revenue of $41.2-$42.0 billion, and an adjusted profit of $4.10-$4.40 per share. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr and Shounak Dasgupta)