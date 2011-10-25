UPDATE 2-Centene Q3 profit beats; raises 2011 outlook

* Q3 EPS from cont. ops $0.55 vs est $0.54

* Q3 rev up 16 pct at $1.30 bln

* Sees FY adj EPS $2.09-$2.13 vs prior $2.03-$2.13

* Sees FY rev $5.1-$5.2 bln vs prior $5-$5.2 (Adds details from statement, 2011 forecast)

Oct 25 Centene Corp posted a quarterly profit that edged past market estimates, helped by lower health benefits ratio and increased membership, and the health insurer raised the lower end of its 2011 outlook.

For the full year, Centene, which competes with companies such as Amerigroup Corp and Coventry Health Care Inc , expects earnings from continuing operations of $2.09-$2.13 a share. It had earlier predicted $2.03-$2.13 a share.

The company now expects revenue of $5.1-$5.2 billion, up from its previous forecast of $5-$5.2 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $2.18 a share, excluding items, on revenue of $5.27 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the third quarter, the net income from continuing operations was 55 cents a share. Analysts had expected 54 cents a share.

Premium and service revenue rose 16 percent to $1.30 billion, in line with market expectations.

The percentage of premiums spent on medical costs, called the health benefits ratio, was at 83 percent in the quarter, down from 84.2 percent in the year-ago quarter. Membership rose 6 percent to 1.6 million.

St. Louis, Missouri-based Centene's shares closed at $29.07 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Kavyanjali Kaushik in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)