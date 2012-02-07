UPDATE 1-Centene Q4 profit beats estimates, backs 2012 view

* Q4 EPS from cont ops $0.57 vs est $0.55/shr
* Q4 premium and service rev up 29 pct at $1.46 bln
* Reiterates 2012 outlook
Feb 7 Health insurer Centene Corp
posted better-than-expected operating earnings, helped by
overall membership growth and new operations in Mississippi,
Illinois and Kentucky.
For the fourth quarter, net income from continuing
operations rose to $30.1 million, or 57 cents a share, from
$25.5 million, or 50 cents a share, a year ago.
Premium and service revenue rose 29 percent to $1.46
billion.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 55
cents a share on revenue of $1.44 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Centene, which provides Medicaid and Medicaid-related health
plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized
programs, backed its 2012 outlook.
St Louis, Missouri-based Centene's shares closed at $45.60
on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.