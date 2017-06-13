UPDATE 1-Centene to expand Obamacare insurance to 3 new states in 2018

(Adds details)
June 13 Centene Corp, one of the largest
players in the Obamacare individual insurance market, said on
Tuesday it would expand into three new states in 2018, despite
uncertainty over the future of the legislation under President
Donald Trump's administration.
The company said it plans to enter Kansas, Missouri and
Nevada in 2018, as well as expand its operations in six existing
markets: Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Ohio, Texas, and Washington.
The move is in contrast to some other insurers, which have
blamed Republicans for not doing enough to stabilize the
marketplace, particularly in guaranteeing the continued payment
of Obamacare cost-sharing subsidies next year.
The subsidies are available to low-income Americans who buy
individual health insurance on the exchanges created under the
2010 Affordable Care Act, former President Barack Obama's
signature healthcare law, popularly known as Obamacare.
Republican lawmakers and Trump have promised to repeal and
replace the law but have disagreed over the details, creating
uncertainty at a time when insurers must submit plans and
premium rates for 2018.
"Centene recognizes there is uncertainty of new healthcare
legislation, but we are well positioned to continue providing
accessible, high quality and culturally-sensitive healthcare
services to our members," CEO Michael Neidorff said in a
statement.
Anthem Inc, which has long said that uncertainty
over the payments used to make insurance more affordable could
cause it to exit markets next year, last week announced it would
exit most of the Ohio market in 2018.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru and Caroline Humer in
New York; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)