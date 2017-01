Jan 25 Health insurer Centene Corp said on Monday it is missing six hard drives that contain personal and health information of about 950,000 people.

The hard drives do not include any financial or payment details of the customers, the company said.

Centene said it was conducting an internal search for the hard drives and that it believed the information has not been used inappropriately. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)