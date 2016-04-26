UPDATE 2-Health insurer Centene's profit beats as medical costs fall

* Membership increases to 11.5 mln, up by 7.1 mln
* Adj earnings $0.74/share vs estimate of $0.73/share
* Cuts 2016 adjusted profit forecast to $4.00-$4.35/share
April 26 U.S. health insurer Centene Corp
reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped
by lower medical costs in certain patient populations and the
acquisition of rival Health Net.
The company's health benefits ratio, or the amount it spends
on medical claims compared with its income from premiums,
improved to 88.7 percent in the first quarter from 89.9 percent
a year earlier.
This decrease was driven by lower medical expenses in higher
acuity patients, who need more care, the company said.
The ratio, which is closely watched by investors for
increased medical costs and usage, was 80 basis points below
what Susquehanna Financial analysts were expecting.
The company's membership increased by 7.1 million to 11.5
million, primarily due to the Health Net acquisition.
Centene has benefited from the expansion of Medicaid under
the Affordable Care Act, like other health insurers who focus on
government-sponsored plans for the under-insured or uninsured.
The company served 984,900 members in Medicaid expansion
programs in nine U.S. states in the first quarter ended March
31, compared with 331,800 in seven states in the year-earlier
quarter.
Centene, which closed the Health Net acquisition last month,
cut its full-year adjusted earnings forecast to $4.00-$4.35 per
share from $4.05-$4.40.
The forecast was updated to account for a later close of the
Health Net acquisition.
Centene's revenue rose to $6.95 billion in the first quarter
from $5.13 billion a year earlier.
It posted a net loss of $17 million, or 14 cents per share,
due to acquisition-related expenses. The company earned $63
million, or 51 cents per share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, Centene earned 74 cents per share.
Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 73 cents per
share on revenue of $7.28 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza and Don Sebastian)