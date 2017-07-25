FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Health insurer Centene's quarterly profit jumps 49.4 pct
2017年7月25日 / 上午10点10分 / 1 天前

Health insurer Centene's quarterly profit jumps 49.4 pct

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 25 (Reuters) - Health insurer Centene Corp reported a 49.4 percent increase in quarterly profit on Tuesday, driven by higher enrollments in its Medicaid plans for low-income families.

Net earnings attributable to Centene rose to $254 million, or $1.44 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from$170 million, or 97 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company's revenue rose to $11.95 billion from $10.90 billion.

On Monday, President Donald Trump made a last-ditch plea to U.S. Senate Republicans to "do the right thing" and fulfill campaign promises to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law. The Senate will vote on Tuesday whether to open debate on an overhaul of the law. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)

