UPDATE 1-Centene profit jumps on expansion in 3 U.S. states

* Second-qtr adj. profit $0.79/share vs est. $0.72

* Revenue jumps 54 pct to $4.02 bln (Adds details, analysts' estimates)

July 22 Health insurer Centene Corp reported a 24 percent jump in quarterly profit, beating market estimates for the sixth straight quarter, as the company's premium and services revenue surged after it expanded in Florida, Ohio and California.

Centene's premium and services revenue, which accounted for about 93 percent of its total revenue, jumped 50 percent in the second quarter.

The company also narrowed its full-year profit forecast range to $3.70-$3.90 per share from $3.60-$3.90.

Centene's net income rose to $48.9 million, or 85 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $39.5 million, or 72 cents, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 79 cents per share.

Revenue jumped 54 percent to $4.02 billion.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 72 cents per share on revenue of $3.66 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Natalie Grover and Anand Basu; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Kirti Pandey)