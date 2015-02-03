Health insurer Centene's profit doubles as membership rises

Feb 3 Health insurer Centene Corp's quarterly profit more than doubled as it added more Medicaid members under Obamacare.

Centene's net profit rose to $107 million, or $1.76 per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $53 million, or 93 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 61 pct to $4.73 billion.

The company also announced a 2-for-1 stock split. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)