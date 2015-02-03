版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 3日 星期二 19:10 BJT

Health insurer Centene's profit doubles as membership rises

Feb 3 Health insurer Centene Corp's quarterly profit more than doubled as it added more Medicaid members under Obamacare.

Centene's net profit rose to $107 million, or $1.76 per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $53 million, or 93 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 61 pct to $4.73 billion.

The company also announced a 2-for-1 stock split. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐