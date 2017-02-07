UPDATE 3-Health insurer Centene's revenue, profit beat Street

* Q4 earnings more than double to $261 mln
* Q4 revenue jumps 89 pct to $11.91 bln
* Shares rise as much as 8.25 pct
By Ankur Banerjee
Feb 7 Centene Corp reported quarterly
revenue and profit ahead of analysts' estimates, helped by
growth in its Obamacare individual business and as the health
insurer's efforts to turn around recently acquired Health Net
paid off.
Centene's shares, which have fallen about 4 percent since
the U.S. presidential election on Nov. 8, rose 8.25 percent to
$68.88 in morning trading on Tuesday.
The company has benefited from the expansion of Medicaid
under the Affordable Care Act like other health insurers that
focus on government-sponsored plans for the under-insured or
uninsured.
Republicans and President Donald Trump have promised not to
pull the rug out from under Americans who were newly insured
under former President Barack Obama's healthcare reform law,
even as they seek to "repeal and replace" the law as soon as
possible.
"Early indications suggest if the ACA is completely repealed
and replaced the process may take several years and include a
transition plan designed to minimize, if any, disruption to
states or subsidized populations," Centene's Chief Executive
Michael Neidorff said on a conference call.
Centene, which had 537,200 members in its individual plans,
said it continues to expect its Obamacare individual plans to be
profitable this year.
The health insurer said it had 11.4 million members as of
Dec. 31, an increase of 6.3 million.
We believe Centene is the most undervalued growth name in
the group and multiples will begin to expand as investors become
more comfortable that contract growth and Medicaid expansion
will continue despite repeal and replace, Piper Jaffray analyst
Sarah James wrote in a client note.
Investors have increasingly focused on Health Net, which has
weighed on Centene's results in the past few quarters.
St. Louis, Missouri-based Centene bought rival Health Net
for $6.30 billion last year and set aside a reserve of $300
million related to Health Net's operations in July.
Net earnings attributable to Centene more than doubled to
$261 million, or $1.49 per share, in the fourth quarter ended
Dec. 31.
Excluding items, the health insurer earned $1.19 per share,
beating analysts' average estimate of $1.11, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Total revenue nearly doubled to $11.91 billion, ahead of
analysts' average estimate of $10.94 billion.
Centene, which reported lower-than-expected 2017 adjusted
earnings in December, reaffirmed its forecast. (bit.ly/2gOWsSI)
The company had cited lower margins on the Obamacare
business as a result of the uncertainty created by the outcome
of the election.
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina
D'Couto)