CenterPoint Energy considering review of Enable Midstream investment

Feb 1 CenterPoint Energy Inc said on Monday it was considering strategic options for its investment in natural gas pipeline company Enable Midstream Partners LP , including a sale or a spinoff.
The move follows CenterPoint's $363 million investment in Enable Midstream's preferred securities on Friday.
CenterPoint owns a 50 percent general partner interest and 55.4 percent limited partner interest in Enable Midstream, which it jointly controls with OGE Energy Corp.
