UPDATE 1-CenterPoint Q3 profit beats estimates

Nov 2 CenterPoint Energy posted a
better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by a rise in
industrial customers for its regulated electric and natural gas
utilities, and said it expected full-year earnings at the high
end of its outlook range.
Houston-based CenterPoint had earlier predicted full-year
earnings of $1.04-$1.14 per share.
Analysts on average were expecting $1.12 a share, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
On Wednesday, smaller rival Allete Inc also posted
its quarterly profit above estimates due to a pick-up in
industrial activity, echoing larger power utilities such as
American Electric Power . .
CenterPoint's third-quarter net income jumped to $973
million, or $2.27 per share, from $123 million, or $0.29 per
share, a year-ago.
Excluding items, the company earned 38 cents a share.
Revenue fell slightly to $1.88 billion.
Analysts had expected earnings of 29 cents a share, on
revenue of $2.16 billion.
CenterPoint shares closed at $20.23 on Tuesday on the New
York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)