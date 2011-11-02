UPDATE 1-CenterPoint Q3 profit beats estimates

Nov 2 CenterPoint Energy posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by a rise in industrial customers for its regulated electric and natural gas utilities, and said it expected full-year earnings at the high end of its outlook range.

Houston-based CenterPoint had earlier predicted full-year earnings of $1.04-$1.14 per share.

Analysts on average were expecting $1.12 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

On Wednesday, smaller rival Allete Inc also posted its quarterly profit above estimates due to a pick-up in industrial activity, echoing larger power utilities such as American Electric Power . .

CenterPoint's third-quarter net income jumped to $973 million, or $2.27 per share, from $123 million, or $0.29 per share, a year-ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 38 cents a share.

Revenue fell slightly to $1.88 billion.

Analysts had expected earnings of 29 cents a share, on revenue of $2.16 billion.

CenterPoint shares closed at $20.23 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)