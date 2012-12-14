版本:
Centerra unit faces environmental claims from Kyrgyzstan govt

Dec 14 Canadian miner Centerra Gold Inc said its Kyrgyzstan unit received claims worth $152 million related to alleged environmental damage due to mining at its Kumtor project.

The claims were raised by Kyrgyzstan's environment authority, the company said.

