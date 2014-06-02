版本:
Centerra could shut down Kumtor, Kyrgyzstan mine over permit delay

June 2 Centerra Gold Inc said on Monday that it will begin to shut down operations at its Kumtor mine in Kyrgyzstan unless its new mine plan is approved and permits are issued by June 13.

The Canadian company said it has been trying to get its 2014 mine plan and related operating permits approved since late last year, and will continue to cooperate with the authorities. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Chris Reese)
