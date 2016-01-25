UPDATE 1-Centerra Gold employee killed in mill accident at Kyrgyz mine

(Adds background on Kumtor mine, paragraphs 3-5)
Jan 25 A worker at Centerra Gold Inc's
Kumtor mine in Kyrgyzstan was fatally injured while working the
night shift on Sunday, the Canadian mining company said on
Monday.
The employee was working at the ore conveyor at the mine's
mill at the time, the company said in a statement. An internal
investigation has been launched, and Kyrgyz police and other
relevant regulatory authorities have been contacted.
The Kumtor mine is the biggest foreign investment in
Kyrgyzstan and accounted for 7.4 percent of the Central Asian
nation's GDP in 2014.
The Kyrgyzstan government and Toronto-based Centerra have
been in drawn-out on-and-off talks on restructuring the
ownership of the mine. The ex-Soviet republic currently owns a
32.7 percent stake in Centerra.
On Dec. 22 the government said it had stopped talks with
Centerra because the current agreement "ran counter to the
country's national interests."
(Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Jonathan
Oatis and David Gregorio)