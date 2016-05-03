版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 3日 星期二 14:24 BJT

Centerra's Kyrgyz unit says working normally after office search

BISHKEK May 3 The Kyrgyz unit of Canadian miner Centerra Gold Inc said on Tuesday it was operating as usual after prosecutors and state law enforcement agencies conducted a search at its offices last week.

"Kumtor Gold Company points out the fact that the Company is working according to its normal routine while (company) President Daniel Desjardins remains in Kyrgyzstan," it said in a statement, adding that two other senior executives who had left Kyrgyzstan after the search were on long-planned vacations. (Reporting by Olga Dzyubenko; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Louise Heavens)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐