Centerra's Kyrgyz unit says working normally after office search

BISHKEK May 3 The Kyrgyz unit of Canadian miner Centerra Gold Inc said on Tuesday it was operating as usual after prosecutors and state law enforcement agencies conducted a search at its offices last week.

"Kumtor Gold Company points out the fact that the Company is working according to its normal routine while (company) President Daniel Desjardins remains in Kyrgyzstan," it said in a statement, adding that two other senior executives who had left Kyrgyzstan after the search were on long-planned vacations. (Reporting by Olga Dzyubenko; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Louise Heavens)