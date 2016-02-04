版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 4日 星期四 20:38 BJT

Kyrgyzstan may sue Centerra Gold over stake dilution

BISHKEK Feb 4 Kyrgyzstan may sue Canada's Centerra Gold over its plans to issue additional shares, which will slightly dilute the Central Asian nation's stake in the company, a Kyrgyz representative on Centerra's board of directors said on Thursday.

"Our goal is to protect Kyrgyzstan's stake," said Kylychbek Shakirov. (Reporting by Olga Dzyubenko; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Jack Stubbs)

