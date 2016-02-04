UPDATE 1-Kyrgyzstan may sue Centerra Gold over stake dilution

BRIEF-Check Point Software says Q4 GAAP earnings per share $1.31
* Check Point Software Technologies reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial results
(Adds context, background)
BISHKEK Feb 4 Kyrgyzstan may sue Canada's Centerra Gold over its plans to issue additional shares, which will dilute the Central Asian nation's stake slightly, a Kyrgyz representative on Centerra's board said on Thursday.
"Our goal is to protect Kyrgyzstan's stake," said board member Kylychbek Shakirov.
Separately, a spokeswoman for state-owned firm Kyrgyzaltyn, which holds the stake on behalf of the government, said it was working on an agreement with a foreign law firm which would tackle the matter.
Kyrgyz officials said in December that a planned issue of shares by Centerra would reduce Kyrgyzstan's stake in the company to 32.1 pecent from 32.7 percent.
Kyrgyzstan and Centerra are engaged in a separate, long-running dispute over Kumtor, the country's biggest gold mine which Centerra operates. (Reporting by Olga Dzyubenko; writing by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Jack Stubbs and David Clarke)
* Check Point Software Technologies reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial results
* BB&T reports record earnings for 2016; quarterly earnings totaled $592 million, up 18% over 2015
BEIJING, Jan 19 China and the United States can resolve any trade disputes through talks, the government said on Thursday, as a Chinese newspaper warned U.S. business could be targets for retaliation in any trade war ushered in by President-elect Donald Trump.