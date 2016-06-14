Kyrgyz president orders legal review of Centerra deals

June 14 Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev ordered state prosecutors on Tuesday to review the legality of agreements signed with Canada's Centerra Gold in 2003-2004 and 2009, his office said in a statement.

Centerra operates Kyrgyzstan's biggest gold mine, Kumtor, and has been locked in a bitter dispute with the Central Asian nation's government over profit sharing. The company turned to international arbitration last month. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov in Almaty, editing by Louise Heavens)