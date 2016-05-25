Kyrgyz court fines Centerra unit Kumtor $98 mln

BRIEF-Retail Properties Of America buys Chicago MSA Main Street Promenade
* Retail Properties Of America Inc acquires Main Street Promenade in the Chicago MSA
BISHKEK May 25 A court in Kyrgyzstan fined the country's biggest gold miner Kumtor Operating Company, a unit of Canada's Centerra Gold, 6.7 billion some ($98 million) for environmental damage on Wednesday.
Kumtor's lawyers told reporters at the hearing that they would appeal the ruling. (Reporting by Olga Dzyubenko; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)
* Corindus Vascular Robotics announces business accomplishments for fourth quarter and full year 2016 and updates 2017 financial guidance
* Crown Castle completes acquisition of Fibernet Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: