Kyrgyz court fines Centerra unit Kumtor $98 mln

BISHKEK May 25 A court in Kyrgyzstan fined the country's biggest gold miner Kumtor Operating Company, a unit of Canada's Centerra Gold, 6.7 billion some ($98 million) for environmental damage on Wednesday.

Kumtor's lawyers told reporters at the hearing that they would appeal the ruling.