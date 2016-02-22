Centerra Gold cuts reserve estimate at Kyrgyz Kumtor mine

UPDATE 4-Oakland Raiders seek NFL's blessing for move to Las Vegas
Jan 19 The NFL's Oakland Raiders filed paperwork with the league on Thursday to move to Las Vegas following months of negotiations to build a new stadium in Nevada, officials said.
BISHKEK Feb 22 Canada's Centerra Gold which operates Kyrgyzstan's largest gold mine, Kumtor, has cut its proven and probable gold reserves by 495,000 contained ounces, the company said on Monday.
Kumtor's proven and probable reserves total an estimated 5.6 million ounces of contained gold as of December 31, 2015, it said in a statement, down from 6.1 million ounces a year earlier. The company processed 658,000 contained ounces in 2015. (Reporting by Olga Dzyubenko; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
Jan 19 The NFL's Oakland Raiders filed paperwork with the league on Thursday to move to Las Vegas following months of negotiations to build a new stadium in Nevada, officials said.
* Almost Family announces pricing of upsized offering of 3,000,000 shares of common stock
Jan 19 Las Vegas Sands Corp agreed to pay a $6.96 million criminal penalty to end a U.S. Department of Justice probe into whether it violated a federal anti-bribery law by making payments to a consultant to help it do business in China and Macau.