Centerra Gold cuts reserve estimate at Kyrgyz Kumtor mine

BISHKEK Feb 22 Canada's Centerra Gold which operates Kyrgyzstan's largest gold mine, Kumtor, has cut its proven and probable gold reserves by 495,000 contained ounces, the company said on Monday.

Kumtor's proven and probable reserves total an estimated 5.6 million ounces of contained gold as of December 31, 2015, it said in a statement, down from 6.1 million ounces a year earlier. The company processed 658,000 contained ounces in 2015. (Reporting by Olga Dzyubenko; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Greg Mahlich)