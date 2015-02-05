Centerra and Premier to jointly develop projects in Northern Ontario

BRIEF-Mazor Robotics Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.08
* Mazor Robotics reports record first quarter 2017 revenue which increases 83% year-over-year to $11.7 million
Feb 5 Centerra Gold Inc and Premier Gold Mines Ltd have agreed to jointly develop Premier's Trans-Canada properties in Northern Ontario.
Centerra will pay an initial C$85 million ($67.84 million) for a 50 percent stake in the partnership, and could contribute a total of C$300 million in cash.
The properties include a group of mineral claims within the Geraldton-Beardmore Greenstone Belt, including Premier's flagship Hardrock Project.
The board of the managing partnership will consist of four directors, two each from Centerra and Premier Gold Mines.
Premier had reached an agreement with Long Lake #58 First Nation in November last year to develop the Hardrock Project.
($1 = 1.2529 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)
* Mazor Robotics reports record first quarter 2017 revenue which increases 83% year-over-year to $11.7 million
* Wilmington capital management - assets under management amounted to about $41.6 million as at March 31, 2017, consistent with those managed at Dec 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tellurian reports progress made on driftwood project and q1 financial results