UPDATE 1-Centerra Gold loss widens as prices, sales drop

(Adds analyst expectations, data on production, sales and
prices, production targets and background on assets)
TORONTO Oct 29 Centerra Gold Inc
reported a deeper third-quarter loss on Wednesday, reflecting
lower gold prices and the sale of fewer ounces of gold, the
company said.
The Toronto-based gold miner's net loss widened to $3.2
million, or 1 cent a share, from $1.8 million, or 1 cent, in the
year-ago period.
Analysts, on average, had been expecting a loss of 8 cents a
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Centerra, whose main asset is the Kumtor gold mine in
Kyrgyzstan, produced 110,792 ounces of gold in the quarter and
sold 107,367 ounces of gold. That is down from production of
113,840 ounces and the sale of 115,941 ounces in the same period
last year.
The average price realized for Centerra's gold fell 5
percent to $1,265 per ounce from $1,337 an ounce in the
year-prior period.
Centerra lifted its 2014 production target to between
600,000 and 650,000 ounces of gold. Kumtor is still expected to
produce 550,000 to 600,000 ounces, while the Boroo mine in
Mongolia is now seen producing 50,000 ounces, up from a previous
45,000 ounce estimate.
Centerra's Kumtor open-pit mine has faced several setbacks
since the project started in 1994, including threats of
nationalization, riots and more recently a $300 million
ecological damages lawsuit. The mine contributes some 10 percent
of the impoverished country's GDP.
Centerra and the government of Kyrgyzstan have been in
discussions for more than a year on a deal that would involve
the state swapping its 32.7 percent stake in Centerra for half
of a joint venture that would control the Kumtor mine.
A recent Ontario court ruling may delay the finalization of
an agreement.
(Reporting by Susan Taylor in Toronto and Nicole Mordant in
Vancouver; Editing by Chris Reese and Richard Chang)