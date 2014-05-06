版本:
2014年 5月 7日 星期三 06:11 BJT

Centerra first-quarter earnings drop on weaker bullion

May 6 Centerra Gold Inc reported a decline in first quarter profit on Tuesday as the price of gold dropped and its cost of sales increased.

Net earnings were $2.1 million, or 1 cent a share, in the three months to the end of March compared with earnings of $51.4 million, or 22 cents, a year earlier. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by David Gregorio)
