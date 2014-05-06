版本:
Centerra posts lower profit as gold prices fall

May 6 Centerra Gold Inc reported a steep drop in first-quarter profit, hurt by lower gold prices and a 23 percent decline in sales.

The company's net earnings fell to $2.1 million, or 1 cent per share, compared with earnings of $51.4 million, or 22 cents, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $148.2 million from $192.3 million a year earlier. (Reporting by Allison Martell in Toronto and Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
