Centerra posts lower profit as gold prices fall

BRIEF-Brandywine Realty Trust Q1 FFO per share $0.32
* Brandywine Realty Trust announces first quarter 2017 results and adjusts 2017 guidance
May 6 Centerra Gold Inc reported a steep drop in first-quarter profit, hurt by lower gold prices and a 23 percent decline in sales.
The company's net earnings fell to $2.1 million, or 1 cent per share, compared with earnings of $51.4 million, or 22 cents, a year earlier.
Revenue fell to $148.2 million from $192.3 million a year earlier. (Reporting by Allison Martell in Toronto and Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Alcoa Corp - company to streamline administrative locations globally to reduce complexity and lower costs
April 19 Ebay Inc reported a 3.7 percent increase in quarterly revenue on Wednesday as more shoppers visited its e-commerce websites and efforts to revamp its platform paid off.